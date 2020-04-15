Boruto: the new episode reveals Naruto's weaknesses

Share it:

After so many unpublished episodes and after so many fillers, we finally saw the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations begin the adaptation of the second arc presented fan years in the manga, that of the Bandits Mujina, direct sequel to the battle against Momoshiki seen both in the Movie dedicated to Boruto, both in the anime and in the manga.

Now that the paper work has gained some of land and detachment compared to the events covered in the anime, all the perfect conditions have been created to start following the original path, dictated by a mangaka trio, Kishimoto, Ikemoto is Kodachi. Yet, if you follow the animated series surely you have already noticed, from episode 152 we have returned to the much hated filler. Obviously, considering the exit monthly of the manga, the anime could not be expected to begin adapting all the chapters one after the other without ever take breaks to slow down the story and give the manga time to get on with the exits.

Well, in the aforementioned non-canonical episode, we witnessed a lesson by Sakura on the medical arts in which he also took part Sarada willing to follow in her mother's footsteps, she considers an example and an idol. Several things were discovered during the episode. As detailed in a previous article, it was noted that Sarada and Sakura do not speak much, or that in any case they update little on personal matters. We also came to know, something that we already knew in some way but that had never been clearly said, that Naruto it has always been a landslide and not at all carried by medical arts. To admit it was himself during the episode.

Indeed, Sarada through a series of misadventures manages to deceive the class and itself, making believe that it is indeed succeeding pass the tests that his mother devised to understand whether or not a ninja is predisposed to the medical arts. When it arrives Boruto however, things get even more excited and the positive results of Sarada provoke a clamor that pushes Sakura to call Naruto and Shikamaru to assist. Yet as expected from an episode whose goal was to make people understand that lying is wrong, during one of the tests the young woman Uchiha literally detonates the mannequin that he had to cure, revealing to everyone, under his own admission, that it is not for nothing carried for that type of ninja art. The young woman apologizes to her mother for shame and this is where Naruto intervenes, revealing that he has never been good in the medical arts and confessing that, in reality, he has more weaknesses that strengths.

Obviously, we, as longtime fans, actually know what Naruto was like from young and young. We know how scarce he was in some things and how hard he worked for improve its strengths and be accepted by everyone. And to confirm the version of the Seventh, going to create an ironic curtain, were the same Boruto, Shikamaru and Sakura.

Have you seen episode 152? Did you like it? Let us know what you think below in the comments.

