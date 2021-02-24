Boruto: the manga introduces Kawaki’s new goal

Recently the manga of Boruto it was the scene of some difficult battles involving Team 7 and the Otsutsuki clan. However, the danger does not seem to be over and the protagonists are preparing to face new missions.

After battling Jigen the ninja of the Leaf Village had to deal with Momoshiki Otsutsuki awakened in the body of Boruto. Having exhausted his chakra, the boy became the perfect container for the alien who by controlling him injured Sasuke in the eye, thus preventing him from using the Rinnegan.

Fu Kawaki to solve the terrible situation by forcing the enemy to absorb his chakra and thus preventing him from continuing to use the son of the Hokage as a vessel. The incident, however, seems to have particularly marked the former member of Kara who is now decided to completely eliminate the energy called Karma that the enemy has exploited to take possession of the protagonist.

Unfortunately, however, a new antagonist has been revealed in the pages of Boruto and could make it even more difficult for the young man to achieve his goal. His name is Code and he is also a member of the Kara Organization, which appears to have inherited the will of the previous leader.

