Boruto: the latest episode reveals a similarity between Naruto and Himawari

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation is the sequel to the original work of sensei Masashi Kishimoto which tells the story of Boruto, son of Hinata and Naruto, and his teammates Sarada and Mitsuki. The latest episode, however, puts the center of attention Himawari, Naruto's second son, and his trial session for the ninja academy.

In the new was of peace who is experiencing the Village of the Leaf after difficult years culminating in the Fourth Great Ninja War, it is natural that many children, when choosing their future path, find themselves struggling with the idea of ​​living a life of sacrifices to be able to become shinobi. One of these is the small daughter of Naruto and Sasuke who is in the difficult situation of choosing whether to enter the ninja academy to follow in the footsteps of his parents, or take a completely different path. Since she wants to check for herself if the future that the whole village expects from her is really her destiny, she decides to participate in one test session for the academy.

The trial session sees Himawari collaborate with two other candidates, Yuina Etomaki and Ehou Norimaki. Yuina is a kind-hearted girl with the desire to one day become a shinobi, while Ehou is an aggressive and arrogant boy who has trained tirelessly since he was very young to be able to become a ninja. Ehou, because of the sacrifices made so far, can not stand the doubts that the Hokage's daughter brings and ends up driving her away during the trial. However, it is precisely in this moment of solitude that Himawari understands what it means to be a ninja, and refusing to surrender confronts Ehou about teamwork that a team should always put in the foreground. He seeing courage and determination of the girl who throws herself into the well where Ehou and Yuina were stuck, finally decides to work as a team for the success of the test and through the collaboration of all 3 they manage to get out and save the cat, the object of the test.

At the end of the session the master Iruka reveals to Himawari how brilliant and gritty she has been during the test, and how these attributes must have inherited them from the father. This episode sees for the first time the possibility that even Himawari could become a ninja and we can already imagine in the future who the companions could be by his side.

Did you like this episode dedicated to Himawari? We remind you that while waiting for Jigen to appear, due to the coronavirus, the new episodes of Boruto have been stopped.