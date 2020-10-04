Boruto: the last episode introduces a new and devastating form of Rasengan

One of the most iconic techniques of the original Naruto series is undoubtedly the Rasengan, used by many ninjas, who often require hard training to master it. Even in the sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations we have seen the Rasengan several times, and it seems that the protagonist has developed a new form of the technique.

In the last episode published we saw the fruits of the training that Boruto and Sarada have decided to undertake to become stronger, following thehumiliating defeat against Deepa, a member of the Kara organization, and skilled shinobi capable of manipulating the carbon contained in his body.

The two ninja of Team 7, finding themselves momentarily separated from their partner Mitsuki, asked for help from the masters to follow them in the improvement of some peculiar techniques. While Sarada trained with her father Sasuke to improve Sharingan, Boruto followed Kakashi’s directions and advice to develop his own Rasengan, and as you can see in the clip at the bottom of the page, the new form of magical art created by the fourth Hokage has some differences from the previous ones.

The first thing you notice is the color, Boruto’s Rasengan is green, and it is very similar to the respective technique of the father, in that the young ninja has combined the technique with the Art of the Wind to be able to directly throw the sphere of energy to his opponent. Although the sphere did not become very large after training, as anticipated by theKakashi’s surprised expression, we can expect big improvements for Boruto in the future.

Recall that Mitsuki is in critical condition after the clash with Deepa, and we leave you to the previews on the next episodes of Boruto.