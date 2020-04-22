Boruto: the last chapter sheds light on the real objective of the Otsutsuki clan

Share it:

Readers of the manga by Boruto: Naruto Next Generations they looked forward to the release of the last chapter, which did not disappoint expectations. Chapter 45, called "Rebellion", focuses on a pivotal member of the Kara organization, who tries to desert Konohagakure to seek asylum from the Seventh Hogake.

We refer to Amado, the scientific mind behind the Kara organization. He aims to secure a safe haven by revealing sensitive information about the association with Naruto and his companions, including the deep connection with the Otsutsuki clan.

Without losing too much talk, Amado reveals the origins and above all the real objective of the clan. Naruto: Shippuden had introduced the idea that the Otsusuki clan was made up of beings of extraterrestrial origin, those who originated the chakra and the entire mythology of the shinobi.

Amado speaks of the clan members as a kind of alien parasite, able to nest in different bodies, whose ultimate purpose is to devour the life of a planet. Their plan is workable thanks to a divine treecapable of draining the chakras of any living being.

Once this process is complete, the tree returns the Fruit of the Chakra, through which the Otsusuki have the opportunity to evolve and, presumably, to survive for eternity. Amado's confessions are indicative of the enormous danger of the clan, and consequently also of the organization Kara, with which it maintains a collaborative relationship.

In Japan, the cover of volume 11 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been unveiled. In parallel, Boruto's anime offers a first look at Jigen's character.