Boruto: the Kara saga is confirmed in the anime, will it start in May 2020?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has recently adapted one of the narrative arcs in the manga, that of Banditi Mujina. After various vicissitudes, Boruto and the other companions returned to everyday life with various filler episodes. But, as anticipated in the past few weeks, this period should not be long-lived.

On the pages of V-Jump it has been confirmed that it will soon be aired in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations the narrative arc of Ao that will give began the saga of Kara. This phase is still ongoing in the manga but could be lengthened in the anime or otherwise interspersed with various original episodes. Moreover, some preview pages seem to anticipate the arrival of this saga as early as May 2020.

In the tweet that you see at the bottom, in the upper left corner it is in fact specified that the Kara saga could start from episode 157 scheduled for May 17, 2020. However Boruto: Naruto Next Generations must deal with Coronavirus and the dates shown may be earlier than a possible stop decision.

Among the various Sunday shows, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is in fact one of the few for which the break has not yet been confirmed. The work of Studio Pierrot for now continues, so much so that Jigen's voice actor has also been announced, but obviously the situation is under monitoring. Will the anime manage to get to the new saga without problems or will it have to broadcast replies, postponing the arrival of Kara and the other enemies?