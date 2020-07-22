Boruto: the importance of Sasuke's words in chapter 48

Share it:

The last chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have brought many changes in the series' narrative, especially regarding Masashi Kishimoto's original work. The rise of an enemy as powerful as Isshiki Otsutsuki and the threat of the Kara organization are upsetting the Leaf Village.

The chapter begins with the clash between Isshiki in the body of Jigen and the clone of Jiraiya, Koji Kashin, a battle planned by the scientific head of the Kara, Amado who is currently in Konoha, alongside Naruto, having abandoned the organization.

The clash was actually wanted by Amado to unleash Isshiki's full potential through Jigen's body, and to eliminate all the other Karma brands, which can be used by Otsutsuki to resurrect in other guests. Isshiki he is weak and vulnerable and after facing directly Kashin he teleports to the doors of the Leaf Village.

It is just before this happens that Amado explains to Naruto and Sasuke that they are the only ones capable of stopping the enemy, and when the young Boruto asks insistently and immaturity to the father to participate in the clash Sasuke intervenes saying that they are ready to die for Konoha, and subsequently asking the genin if he too is willing to lose his life for the village.

This sentence not only underlines the profound change that has taken place for the last of the Uchiha clan, but makes the threat of Isshiki real, and the chance to see Naruto or Sasuke die. Due to the dangerousness of these developments, a comparison has even been made with Pain for the destruction of Konoha, and we leave you to an analysis of Isshiki's ocular power.