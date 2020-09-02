Boruto: the fight for Hashirama’s cells will be at the center of episode 164

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations the battle, increasingly violent, against the Kara organization is continuing, the anime is still laying the foundations for this confrontation, and some information from the next episode has anticipated the conclusion of the battle to take possession of the cells of the first Hokage, Hashirama Senju.

A few episodes ago we saw the debut of Deepa, a character created solely for the animated transposition, and a member of the Kara organization, and it seems that before the conclusion of the arc of Kara’s action, Boruto will have to deal with him.

In the previous episode, however, we had left Team 7, accompanied by Mugino, in the middle of the mission that foresees the recovery of the cells of the first Hokage, to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands, and being used improperly. According to what was revealed by some information leaked on the net, for the completion of the assignment, Boruto and his companions will find themselves having to face Yūga, first appeared in episode 160.

Although the current story arc of the anime is not present in the manga, the choice of a slow introduction of the Kara organization and its plans, is a perfect way to reach the climax seen in the paper counterpart. The title of episode 164 is “The Forbidden Death”, as reported in the post at the bottom of the page.

Recall that Boruto met the Attack of the Giants in a beautiful fanart, and that chapter 49 of the manga has just been published.