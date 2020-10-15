Boruto: the end of a protagonist in a clip created by a fan

Often fans imagine their own stories, which change the original timeline of a work or the course of events. This is the case with this video clip made by a fan of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

In the animated series of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations Sasuke Uchiha is once again establishing himself as one of the most important characters in the work created by Masashi Kishimoto. His figure is slowly changing, thanks to the love of his daughter Sarada and the presence of his pupil Boruto. But despite that, Sasuke still is one of the most powerful ninja of the Leaf Village and his disappearance appears as a remote event. However, one of the fans of the series, who imagined his death, must not think so.

Over the course of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, Naruto, Sasuke and Boruto have had to face Jigen, one of the strongest members of the Kara Organization, as well as the container of Isshiki Otsutsuki. Konoha’s three shinobi only defeated him by joining forces after a long battle, but a fan has reinterpreted this confrontation in a completely new way.

In the video clip posted on Twitter by @isv_productions, Sasuke faces a deadly attack aimed at Naruto. Pierced in the heart, the owner of the Sharingan relives the best moments of his life: from the memory of the figure of his brother Itachi, to the formation of Team 7, up to his current family and his pupil Boruto. Turning his gaze to his longtime friend Naruto, Sasuke abandons us, leaving a void in the hearts of fans. The clip was made in an excellent way and the animations do not look bad even when compared to those of the animated series. For one character who hypothetically greets us, another is about to return. In the new episode of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generation a protagonist returns after some time.