Boruto: the cosplayer Wegenaer creates a perfect Kawaki

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The manga and the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations differ in many respects, but both presented a certain character: Kawaki. If, however, he appeared briefly in the anime, in the manga of Ukyo Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto the boy is having a lot of space and has been the protagonist of one of the last narrative arcs.

Over time, despite its unfriendly character and bitter rivalry with Boruto, has started to be appreciated both by the characters of the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and by passionate readers. With increasing popularity, high-level cosplay dedicated to Kawaki are also starting to arrive.

One of these was created by Wegenaer, a cosplayer who has already worked on the world of Naruto with a perfect realization of Obito in the company of Madara. The girl decided to to play Kawaki and then enter the world of the sequel and, as you can see from the photos below, he decided to make the character both in normal state and in the one in which he uses the mysterious karma.

In the first photo we see Kawaki with blue jacket and white shirt, with a punk aspect, while on the left hand you notice the small sign of its power. In the second image karma is released on his whole body and the closest shot also allows you to better notice the realization on the hair and face. Did you like this cosplay?

As stated by the author, for the moment Boruto's manga is safe from Coronavirus.