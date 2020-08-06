Boruto: the clever Sarada becomes an adult thanks to a fanart

Share it:

One of the narrative choices that many successful manga have in common is the time skip technique, a time jump of a few months or even years which then goes to show a certain evolution of the characters, as also happened in the Kishimot Naruto series, and for this reason the fans wonder if we won't see one in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations .

Starting from this idea, a fan wanted to imagine what Sarada Uchiha would be like in a hypothetical future. The artist @shiroizakura shared the drawing shown at the bottom of the page on Twitter, where not only are we shown a muscular and determined Sarada, but they hit several details that are worth analyzing.

The user presented his work referring to the important words spoken by Sasuke in chapter 48 of Boruto, or that he would like to see Sarada ready to sacrifice for the Leaf Village, perhaps after having crowned his dream by becoming the eighth Hokage.

The most striking aspects of the design are the rhombus seal on his forehead, the Sharingan, and a deep scar which marks the kunoichi from the neck to below the right shoulder. The seal refers to the Byakugo technique, introduced in the series by Tsunade, which taught it to his student Sakura, Sarada's mother.

From his father he inherited the peculiar eye art of the Uchiha clan, the Sharingan, and the fan wanted to imagine the unique form of Sarada's awakened Hypnotic Sharingan making it very similar to that of the father, giving it a shape similar to a star.

Recall that Hashirama returned in episode 159 of the anime, and that a member of Team 7 suffered a serious accident.