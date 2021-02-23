Boruto: the clash with Koji continues, Boruto shows himself in a new form

The anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has shown in the last episodes the return of Ao, the valiant ninja of the Village of the Mist who actively participated in the Fourth World War of the Ninja, however revealed himself as a member of the Kara organization. Team 7 then joined forces to counter him, resulting in an intense battle.

The last episode ended with the unexpected arrival on the battlefield of Kashin Koji, also a member of Kara, who immediately lashes out against Boruto and his companions. Koji immediately puts Konohamaru in difficulty, the only one who manages to get rid of the seal technique used by Kashin, who however acts quickly using the Rasengan and leaving everyone very surprised. Konohamaru manages to absorb the blow but finds himself exhausted in front of a much superior opponent.

This is where it comes in Boruto, who using the power of the Karma Brand manages to free himself from the block, and to activate all the power deriving from the same brand. The transformation, of which you can find the video below, leaves Kashin Koji amazed, who immediately recognizes the container chosen by Momoshiki Otsutsuki. Unfortunately for Boruto, activating this particular form requires a great waste of energy, which causes him to fall to the ground, unconscious. What do you think of the debut of this long-awaited transformation? Let us know with a comment below.

Recall that the meeting between Boruto and Kawaki was shown in the anime, and we let you find out why Ao became a member of Kara.