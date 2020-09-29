Boruto: the anime returns to follow the manga with the new mission of Konohamaru and Mugino

In the last chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations The long-awaited saga regarding the Kara organization has begun, and despite the introduction of completely original characters and events compared to what is read in the manga, a scene from the last episode of the anime showed an important cliffhanger.

The clash with Deepa put a strain on the entire Team 7, brutally defeated by the skilled shinobi, who with the peculiar technique to manipulate the carbon contained in his body, seriously injured both Boruto and Sarada, currently under observation in the hospital. Mitsuki instead, having used his Hermitic Mode once again, he is assisted by his father Orochimaru, who must repair the huge damage suffered by the boy as soon as possible to save his companions and escape from the fight.

After this first and intense meeting with the Kara organization, we witnessed a brief conversation between Konohamaru and Mugino at the gates of the Leaf Village. As you can see in the post at the bottom of the news, the two ninjas will travel to a new region to investigate the figure of Victor and the rest of the organization, this is a fundamental moment, which temporarily makes the anime return to the narrative trajectory traced. in the manga.

Mugino seems to be a marginal character for now, but he actually plays a very important role, and this particular mission could be a way both to deepen him and his relationship with Konohamaru, and to make Kara’s story arc more dynamic.

Recall that it seems that Boruto will be trained by an old Naruto master, and that Sarada’s Sharingan seems close to an evolution.