Boruto: the anime presents an unedited member of the Kara Organization

The anime of Boruto is preparing to enter the heart of the new narrative arc, in which to put the sticks in the wheels of our protagonists will be the mysterious organization Kara. The production revealed an unpublished member of the group, a certain Deepa.

Twitter user Abdul_S17 shared the first images of the character, specifying that it will pop in episode 158. Its introduction represents an exclusive of the animated series, since it is absolutely not present in the manga.

What do we know about the character so far? We know the voice actor, Tatsuya Kakihara, and the character design, to which you can take a look at the bottom of the article. Apparently, therefore, the current saga of Boruto will constitute a mix between the paper material and the original contents created by the production. A choice that perhaps will turn up the nose of most fans, who would have liked an integral adaptation of the events in the manga.

However, it is not said that it is a strident addition to the narrative. Often the authors of the animated series are in advantage from this point of view, being able to act on a pre-existing material, and therefore perfect it with elements that enrich the story instead of distorting it.

An example is certainly the management of the narrative arc of the Bandits Mujina, transposed fairly faithfully from the study but with extra goodies that have not altered the overall experience.

The screenwriter of the anime of Boruto shared some unpublished details on the Kara saga. Episode number 159 showed up in a rich trailer.