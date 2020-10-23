Boruto: that’s why Naruto’s fate could already be written

The death of the main characters in any work, not just in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is an extremely rare event that is often concealed by false intentions. In the case of the Naruto sequel, however, there is one detail that could really prompt the writers to make such an important decision.

With the last few chapters the work has really come close to the possibility that the two strongest ninja of Konoha, Sasuke e Naruto, may actually die in the battle against Isshiki. Very often implications of the genre are taken with hilarity by the dedicated community since it is unlikely that an author will give up the popularity of his protagonist to twist the story. In the case of Boruto’s manga, however, there is a not insignificant element, namely the poor sales of volumes now reduced to historic lows.

For several months, in fact, the comic by Ukyo Kodachi e Mikio Ikemoto is inexorably going through a long phase of decline in terms of sales, with a new peak with the last tankobon, which could push the duo to upset the narrative with the departure of Naruto and Sasuke. And it is precisely for this reason that the cliffhanger of chapter 51 could really open a great death-flag on the head of the Hokage and really give the spotlight of the story only on the character of Boruto and the new team 7.

Of course, on balance it would be an extremely risky move to increase sales, yet it is undeniable that such a decision can really open the doors to new sensational implications. In your opinion, however, is the death of the two protagonists possible or is it still unthinkable? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.