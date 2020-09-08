Boruto: Team 7 ignites the last episode with an impressive combo

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With a new mission, Team 7 found itself in situations that are nothing short of dangerous, against opponents who do not seem to have respect even for themselves. In the last episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in fact, the young ninja and his companions have been blocked by skilled shinobi in charge of recovering the cells of Hashirama.

Facing Yuuga and Hiruga, the Konoha ninja are initially imprisoned in a powerful barrier and subsequently paralyzed, realizing how their opponents are willing to do anything to take possession of the genetic material of the first Hokage.

Precisely because of the deadly techniques, and therefore prohibited, used by the four twins, Team 7 is cornered, but thanks to a courageous action by Mugino, a character introduced in the anime much earlier than what was read in the manga, Boruto, Sarada and Konohamaru manage to do a devastating combined attack, which easily routs enemies.

While the young Uchiha uses a lightning technique to cover Mugino’s shot at the beast capable of absorbing the chakra of others, generated by one of the opponents, Mugino manages to block the creature, and yells at his allies to attack. In the next sequence we see a spectacular one double Rasengan designating Team 7’s victory. At the bottom you can find the video of the final part of the battle.

Recall that a fan has imagined a crossover between Boruto and the Attack of the Giants, and that some episodes we have seen the return of the famous seductive technique.