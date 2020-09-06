Boruto: synopsis and title of episode 165 anticipate the arrival of Hiruga

Share it:

In the last few episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Team 7, accompanied by Mugino, has undertaken a dangerous mission: to recover the cells of the first Hokage, Hashirama. A very delicate task, which naturally provoked the reaction from quite powerful opponents: the twins Yuuga and Hiruga.

There are already several episodes that the animated transposition of the adventures of the young Boruto is detached from the storytelling events in the manga, and the debut of characters never seen in the print counterpart, such as Deepa, slows the introduction of the Kara organization, which we know will have a fundamental role in the future.

Recently TV Tokyo’s official website shared the synopsis of episode 165 of Boruto, which anticipates interesting developments for the ninja and his companions. Below you will find the translation of what is reported in the post at the bottom of the page. “Even though Boruto and his allies managed to get out of the barrier created by Yuuga, now they find themselves blocked by Hiruga, the second eldest son of the twins. Just like Yuuga, Hiruga tries to complete the mission entrusted to him by any means possible. Due to Hiruga’s technique, Boruto and his companions were completely immobilized. While trying to free himself from the technique, Boruto is baffled by the way the twins fight, since they don’t care about their own lives, so he asks what drives them to do it. What will Hiruga answer to Boruto ..? “

