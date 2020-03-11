Boruto: Shojoji comes up with a terrifying transformation

Share it:

This week's episode of the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations saw the conclusion of the narrative arc of Hozuki Castle. Team 7 members managed to escape from prison with Kokuri, however the latter did not meet a favorable fate.

While our protagonists were about to flee, Kokuri was dragged underwater by Tsukyo, ending up losing his life. We didn't witness his death directly, since it would have been quite difficult to digest – especially for the show's target audience.

Shortly afterwards Kokuri miraculously re-emerges, but to make himself alive from the waters he is actually the leader of the Mujina Bandits, Shojoji.

The latter, after feeding on Kokuri's brain, made his own clone using Corpse Clone Jutsu. The anime staff censored this creepy moment and it was a totally apt decision, avoiding it leading to an unnecessary splatter sequence.

The next anime saga will focus on the criminal in question and on Tento Madoka, the son of Ikkyu Madoka, the Daimyo of the Fire Country. Looking forward to the next narrative developments, have these last episodes of Boruto convinced you? Tell us with a comment below.

