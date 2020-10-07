Boruto: Shinki and Shikadai prepare for a dangerous mission in the next episode

The narrative arc dedicated to the Kara organization, of the series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is developing in a rather articulated way, with the introduction of a new character, Deepa, and the momentary pause that Boruto and Sarada have taken to hone their skills and fighting skills.

While the members of team 7 are engaged in specific training, excluding Mitsuki who is in serious condition after activating the Hermitic Mode during the Deepa battle, the preview of the next episode has anticipated that we will see an interesting collaboration between two teams.

As you can see from the video reported at the bottom of the news, shared on Twitter by @Abdul_Zoldick, Shikadai and his team will leave Konoha for a mission, in which Shinki and his companions will also take part. From what the images show it seems that this time it will be up to the sons of Shikamaru and Gaara to join forces to counter the incredible power of Deepa, capable of manipulating the carbon contained in her body.

Episode 169, entitled “A Joint Mission with Sand”, will then show us what the two teams in question are really capable of, hoping that at least they can somehow stop the dangerous organization member Kara. Recall that in the last episode we saw a touching scene of the Uchiha family, and we leave you to the new ending of the anime.