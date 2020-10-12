Boruto: Sasuke and his unconditional love for Sarada

Since the inception of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Sasuke appeared as a very distant figure compared to that of the classic father. Her daughter Sarada has been hurt several times by her particular behaviors, but in the new story arc of the anime Sasuke finally shows her all his love.

In Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations we have seen the strongest ninja of Konoha immerse themselves in the role of parents, sometimes with rather disastrous results. In particular, both Naruto and Sasuke have shown that they are not yet fully ready for the role of father figure. But in the new episode of the anime, Sasuke demonstrates all his love for his daughter Sarada.

After the humiliating defeat of the Kara Organization with Deepa, Sarada began an intense training phase in the company of his father. The young Uchiha intends to improve in the use of the Sharingan and Sasuke has promised to train her without any mercy. However, in a short clip shared on Twitter, Sasuke finally reveals his true feelings.

Attempting to dodge metal bullets using the Sharingan, Sarada is accidentally injured. But instead of blaming her for her mistake, Sasuke, visibly worried, rushes to her to make sure about his condition. Given his family history, Sasuke has never been an emotional type, but on this occasion he showed how much he has grown in sentimental terms. But in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations the Uchiha family is not new to these occasions; in a previous episode Sasuke, Sarada and Sakura had already moved the fans. In the preview of the new episode of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, the two protagonists are stronger than ever.