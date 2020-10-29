Boruto: Sarada’s outfit has aroused controversy, what happens to Sasuke’s daughter?

Sarada, the beloved daughter of Sakura and Sasuke, is one of the most promising genin of the Leaf Village, but her constant change of outfit has raised a lot of perplexity among fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Let’s find out what happened to the design of the descendant of Clan Uchiha.

Sarada is a real prodigy, able to unlock his sharingan from an early age and excel in any art. The young girl has the same vision of Konoha that her deceased Uncle Itachi and the Seventh Hokage Naruto have; his ninja belief takes inspiration from the latter. However, given these premises, its design has almost angered the fans of the manga of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations.

In the manga, Sarada wears a sleeveless red short dress tied by a white belt. Her outfit is completed by a pair of black gloves, a yellow scarf and her typical red glasses. But according to the fans, this outfit would be impractical and simply unsuitable for a kunoichi of her age.

At the beginning of her academic career in the animated series, Sarada wears clothes very similar to those shown in the manga. Soon, however, her look changes. Accompanied by Naruto to visit her father, Sarada wears a red sleeveless shirt with the Uchiha coat of arms on the back, arm warmers and a pair of lilac shorts.

This outfit mixes both the styles adopted by the parents, drawing inspiration from Sakura's chunin dress and Sasuke's signature youthful outfits. This combination, according to the fans, is perfect and is able to instantly associate it with his two legendary parents.