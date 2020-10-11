Boruto: Sarada and Boruto are stronger than ever in the episode preview

Recent developments in the anime series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations they have led the young protagonist and Sarada to want to improve their physical skills, for future clashes they will have to face with the dark and fearsome organization Kara. From the preview of episode 170 it seems that the two have reached a good level.

If in the last episode more space was given to the dangerous mission that required the collaboration of the Shikadai and Shinki teams, in the next one, entitled “A New Rasengan”, we will see the Ino-Shika-Cho formation alongside Boruto, who does not hesitate to show his companions his peculiar form of the Rasengan, while Sarada seems to have further improved in the management of the Sharingan with a tomoe.

Next we see Hinata, Sakura and Ino around a table, probably gathered to talk about the complicated situation their children find themselves in, even if the meeting seems to degenerate due to alcohol. After showing Boruto, Shikadai, Inojin and Chocho sitting around a bonfire, and far from Konoha, appears on the scene Ibiki Morino, Jonin of the Leaf Village, specialized in torture, who we met during the saga of the exam to become Chunin in the original series.

Recall that the titles of the next episodes of Boruto have already been revealed, and we leave you to the details on the purple lightning technique, which in the future could be used by the same protagonist.