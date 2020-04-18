Boruto: Sakura's iron will to distinguish himself from Naruto and Sasuke

Share it:

Team 7 represents the most popular Ninja trio of the entire Naruto series, and one of its members – Sakura – has diverged from the aspirations of his companions by directing his studies in the medical field, as he tells in the last episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

The girl has always wanted to use the energy of her Chakra to heal the wounds of his companions. In a conversation with his daughter Sarada, he explored the reasons for this particular choice. Sakura reveals that she has poured her forces into Medical Ninjutsu in order not to remain in the shadow of Naruto and especially of Sasuke, her husband.

In achieving her ambitions, the figure of Lady Tsunade was fundamental. Despite his difficult training regime, Sakura has drawn from it an essential teaching for its growth, namely the ability not to give up in front of a set goal, even in front of the most insurmountable of difficulties.

A precious piece of advice for the young Sarada, che just like his mother plans to make a name for himself in Konoha Village and become one of the highlights of his team. At the moment, even if it is not on the same level as Boruto, Sarada has shown to have a sharp and rigorous mind, capable of anticipating the enemy's attacks and organizing winning counter-moves.

Since we're on the subject, is the relationship between Sakura and Sarada really that idyllic? The latest episode of the anime also focused on Naruto, highlighting the weaknesses of the Seventh Hogake.