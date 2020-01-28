Boruto: revealed the number of episodes of the narrative arc of the Bandits Mujina

Share it:

After the broadcast of over 100 episodes, the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will draw on the paper work, adapting the narrative arc of the Bandits Mujina which will start from next weekend. In this regard, a screenwriter of the series provided explanations on Twitter regarding the structure of the next saga.

Honda Masaya, in fact, promptly responded to a fan of the series revealing the duration of the new narrative arc, which will consist of 11 episodes. More specifically, the first part of the saga will consist of 7 episodes, while the remaining four will be dedicated to the conclusion of the story.

In light of this information, we can undoubtedly state that the transmission of the narrative arc will engage viewers for about a month. Surely this will be only the first step of an increasingly concrete approach to the narrative material of the manga, which in the meantime has reached 43 publications.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original work, focusing on the adventures of the son of the Seventh Hogake, Boruto, and on the new generation of Ninja. Naruto's manga began its publication on Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, going on for 700 chapters and ending in 2017.

Subsequently, it was decided to continue with the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, edited by Ukyo Kodachi to the texts and Mikio Ikemoto for the artistic sector. Contrary to its predecessor who had a weekly publication, the work is monthly.

