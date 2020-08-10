Entertainment

Boruto returns to seduce with the famous technique in the last episode of the anime

August 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations has entered the Kara saga, which however will undergo several changes compared to the one presented in the manga. First of all, this new phase of the anime that also refers to the works of Ukyo Kodachi will be introduced by a story arc called "Kara's action arc", where the group was presented.

But the protagonists of team 7 are grappling with another important mission and that even brings back in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations the legendary Hokage Hashirama Senju, even if only in the form of cells. To be able to achieve your goal, Boruto has decided to reuse a technique that hasn't been seen in the anime for a while.

There choice fell on the Seductive Technique, created years earlier by his father Naruto, and then we will see in Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations if the protagonist has retained his feminine charm. The target of the technique is Dr. Kirisaki, a mysterious individual who spends his time at the bar drinking in the company of some women. Precisely for this reason Boruto comes to mind to exploit the seductive technique that is successful even if the complete plan fails to obtain the desired results due to an unexpected event involving the case with the Hashirama cells.

