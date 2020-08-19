Boruto returns in tankobon version: presented the cover of volume 12

Share it:

The manga of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations it is still very tied to the main story that has been made by Masashi Kishimoto for years. There are many old characters who still have an important role in the current story, yet we are facing some events that could make us greet Naruto and Sasuke and other ninjas.

To collect some of these events we will think about the new Boruto tankobon: Naruto the Next Generations. In May the volume 11 of Boruto arrived which concerned the clash with Boro, now we have to interface with Isshiki, Amado and Koji Kasshin. The volume in question of Boruto will arrive in early September 2020 and the cover has just been presented.

This time on the cover there is exclusively Boruto, The protagonist. The number 12 will open with the image you see in the tweet below, with the boy dressed in a black jacket and red stripes while with his right hand he prepares to throw a Rasengan. The rest of the background is played between an empty white and some dry and brownish leaves that could signal the arrival of a winter season and therefore gloomy for the manga.

On V-Jump e MangaPlus instead the chapter 49 of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations will be staged in days.