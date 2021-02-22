Boruto presents his next CONFLICT in the manga Isshiki alive?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations just finished a massive fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki, and it seemed like things finally settled after the fight when Kawaki was able to wake Boruto from his possession of Momoshiki Otsutsuki.

But as the most recent chapter of the manga, things are far from over as the series is already setting the stage for its next major villain as the remnants of Kara are now making their move.

The adaptation of anime from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations introduced the members of Kara, and one that stands out right away is Code, because they have handled it very differently in the manga. Why so much mystery with this character?

Code has been on the back burner for the entire Kawaki saga thus far, and it seems like it was because he’s about to take center stage as the main antagonist. The Truth News to share more details of chapter 55:

Code’s fate in Boruto

Chapter 55 begins to break down the immediate aftermath of the fight with Isshiki and Momoshiki, and it is revealed that Code is the one assigned to monitor the Ten Queues that are currently brewing. It is revealed that he was actually supposed to be a Vessel, but Kawaki ended up taking his place in line.

Code en Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

This leaves Code with an unfinished and blank version of the Karma brand, and he wants to become an official vessel. Soon, Isshiki’s soul appears in his Karma and gives him the next mission. Code will take its place as heir to the will of Isshiki and has the task of feeding the Ten Tails to form the Divine Tree; either with Boruto or Kawaki.

Telling him to become a full Otsutsuki and eventually become a god by eating the rest of the universe, Code is taking him on his shoulders. However, it is a bit more personal to Code than that, as he simply wants take revenge on those who killed their god instead of wanting to become one.

But if that’s what Isshiki wants, that’s what he’ll get from Code in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Remember that you can read the manga on the MANGA Plus official site and watch the anime on Crunchyroll. Where do you think the Naruto sequel is headed?

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Instagram and stay informed. Kill ne!