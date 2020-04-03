Boruto prepares for an electrifying debut in the next installments of the anime

Share it:

If there is one thing we have learned in the many years of serialization of Naruto and how Kishimoto have a rather strong talent in creating antagonists. Just think of Zabusa or Orochimaru, to mention the first appearances, or to each of the members of the fascinated Alba Organization which, for a long time, has intrigued and thrilled the fans.

Well, anyone who has read the manga knows it well enough, even the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is no exception. If in the anime, for the moment, with the new narrative arc the only enemy introduced are the members of the Mujina band, what still needs to be revealed are i true villains of the entire saga, those that in the paper counterpart over time we have come to know, between one fight and another. We are talking about another Alba-style organization, but with a very different nature and that responds to the name of Kara.

Even for those who follow the manga, nothing is known yet about the origin of the organization and not even about all its members. Some things have been revealed, but we are sure that it is only the tip of the iceberg and that there is still much to be found under the surface of the sea. to say and to tell.

Well, if you're only following the anime, then know that the time has come for you too knowledge of this new threat. This is because the organization's first appearances occur right during this narrative arc, immediately after that Boruto he will deal with the leader of the Mujina Bandits: Shojoji.

The arrival of Kara, therefore, is not more so far and, before long, we will meet one of the most enigmatic members and around which theories and questions have been erected: the masked gray-haired man Kashin Koji. If you follow the manga you know who we are talking about and we are sure you will be more than thrilled, just like us, to finally witness its debut in the anime.

