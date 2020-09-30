Boruto: new Sharingan on the horizon, training in sight for Sarada and Sasuke!

In the universe created by Masashi Kishimoto, it is not unusual to see many ninjas rely on the teachings of as many masters during their training, as happened for Naruto for example, and from what has leaked on the net about the next episodes of the anime Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it looks like Sarada will also have a new mentor.

In fact, finally we will see Sasuke following his daughter in learning and perfecting the skills deriving fromocular art that distinguishes the Uchiha: the Sharingan. After the events of the last few episodes, Team 7 is in somewhat critical condition, with Boruto and Sarada hospitalized for their injuries, and Mitsuki needing new organs after using the Hermitic Mode against Deepa.

The information about a specific workout that will involve Sarada has been shared on Twitter by the user @Abdul_Zoldyck, in the post you find at the bottom of the page. The heavy defeat suffered led both Boruto and Sarada to promise to become stronger, and this will is the basis of a mini story arc that we will see starting from the next episodes.

While on the one hand Boruto will follow Kakashi’s teachings to be more efficient using Rasengan, we will see Sarada ask her father to help her perfect her fighting techniques, but Sasuke replies that she is not yet able to control the Sharingan, so we can expect specific training to achieve this goal.

We remember the anime has returned to follow the manga, at least temporarily, with a new mission for Mugino and Konohamaru, and we leave you to the previews on the next 4 episodes.