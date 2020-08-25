Boruto: Naruto the Next Genertations: has the manga laid the foundations for the death of Sasuke?

Share it:

Naruto and Sasuke are preparing to face their most difficult battle of all the course Boruto: Naruto Next Generations so far and, perhaps, even more difficult than the duel against Kaguya. It cannot be ruled out, in fact, that one of the two ninja may leave us the feathers against the fearsome opponent.

The chapter 49 of Boruto has finally kicked off the battle against Isshiki who, having arrived in Konoha to capture Kawaki and complete his own resurrection, was intercepted by the Hokage. While Naruto was preparing to defend the Leaf Village, Sasuke spent a few minutes with Boruto to understand his intentions and implement a strategy to remove the enemy from the town.

Before putting the plan into action, Naruto’s son asks his mentor to borrow the historic forehead cover to get courage. Sasuke agrees but clearly warns him that “he will do well to return it to him in person“This dialogue can also have a further meaning beyond the return of an object dear to Uchiha, as it perfectly clashes with his recent declaration of being ready to die for Konoha. As we know, in fact, in the first chapter of the manga a young Boruto wears that brow cover, in the same way as it happened in chapter 49, to prepare for the clash with Kawaki. Therefore, it is possible that something terrible can happen in the pitched battle between the ninja against Isshiki to the point that Boruto will not be able to return the brow cover to Sasuke.

