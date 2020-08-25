Entertainment

Boruto: Naruto the Next Genertations: has the manga laid the foundations for the death of Sasuke?

August 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Naruto and Sasuke are preparing to face their most difficult battle of all the course Boruto: Naruto Next Generations so far and, perhaps, even more difficult than the duel against Kaguya. It cannot be ruled out, in fact, that one of the two ninja may leave us the feathers against the fearsome opponent.

The chapter 49 of Boruto has finally kicked off the battle against Isshiki who, having arrived in Konoha to capture Kawaki and complete his own resurrection, was intercepted by the Hokage. While Naruto was preparing to defend the Leaf Village, Sasuke spent a few minutes with Boruto to understand his intentions and implement a strategy to remove the enemy from the town.

Before putting the plan into action, Naruto’s son asks his mentor to borrow the historic forehead cover to get courage. Sasuke agrees but clearly warns him that “he will do well to return it to him in person“This dialogue can also have a further meaning beyond the return of an object dear to Uchiha, as it perfectly clashes with his recent declaration of being ready to die for Konoha. As we know, in fact, in the first chapter of the manga a young Boruto wears that brow cover, in the same way as it happened in chapter 49, to prepare for the clash with Kawaki. Therefore, it is possible that something terrible can happen in the pitched battle between the ninja against Isshiki to the point that Boruto will not be able to return the brow cover to Sasuke.

READ:  ONE PIECE: even in Wanokuni Luffy manages to find a Haki master

Could Uchiha really die during the battle? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.