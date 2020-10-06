Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, watch the new ending of the anime

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is getting closer and closer to the conclusion of this arc, where Boruto and the rest of Team 7 are trying to figure out how to defeat the members of the Kara organization and the opening at the moment made us understand that there will be many more battles to be faced.

The endings are usually completely different from the opening, both in the music and in the visuals, and are often also disconnected from what happens in the series. This diversity allows the team to experience much more, and this is clearly seen in the nuova ending di Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that we first saw and heard in episode 168.

The new ending is titled “Central” and is sung by Ami Sakaguchi, and was shared on Twitter from the Viz Media account.

Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations right now is preparing Boruto e Sarada facing the fight against the Kara organization, and are training again after being defeated by Deepa. Sarada asked his father for help to learn Chidori and make his Sharingan stronger, Boruto instead asked Kakashi for help to better understand how Rasengan works and in the hope of being able to make it stronger.

The two will have to become much stronger to be able to defeat Deepa and beyond, the other members of the Kara organization await them too. Here we leave you a few words about how Sarada’s training for the Sharingan went. As for Boruto, on the other hand, this father such a son: Boruto learns a new devastating form of Rasengan

Have you listened to the new ending? What’s your favorite ending or opening? We are very curious to know!