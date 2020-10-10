Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations: the novel shows how Sasuke encourages Sarada

The novel by Sasuke Shinden, spin off on Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has reserved pleasant news about the relationship between Sasuke and the characters that surround him. Among them could not miss moments in which the ninja confronts his daughter, Sarada, to encourage her to give her all and grow in the face of obstacles.

While the anime is grappling with Sarada’s new training together with Sasuke, the novel inspired by the franchise and dedicated to the figure of Uchiha continues to reserve interesting surprises. In fact, during a scene of the novel, the ninja decides to test the skills of his daughter’s sharingan to find a ship and report the situation around it.

At first Sarada she is reluctant, however after being urged by her father to make an attempt she succeeds very well in the enterprise thanks to her 3 tomoe Sharingan, presented in adifferent occasion to the battle with Boro. As the novel reveals, Sasuke thought that difficult situation was “a real battle, an ideal experience to help my students growDuring the battle with Momoshiki the Uchiha was hit when Naruto let Boruto use the Rasengan instead of hitting him personally, but thanks to this experience with Sarada, Sasuke also finally realized that his friend made that decision to raise his son in the face of a real threat.

The novel, therefore, shows a father and son scene emphasizing, once again, how the character of Sasuke is still continuing to grow and mature as a father and as a teacher.