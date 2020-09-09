Entertainment

Boruto Naruto the Next Generations: revealed new information on the next ending theme

September 8, 2020
Among the most important videogame epics of all time, there is no doubt that the rich franchise of Naruto play a first-rate role within our beloved industry, a series that has been able to conquer millions and millions of readers and viewers scattered in every corner of the planet.

Although the original series has now reached its conclusion, the fanbase has never stopped praising it – as demonstrated by the countless cosplay and themed fan art that have populated the web -, a fame that has never subsided that has finally led to the realization of a real sequel still in progress, or Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations.

To tell the truth, the work has partly divided the audience, especially with the animated adaptation, all due to narrative choices that have not made the spectators crazy. Despite this, the production continues to be followed by a huge audience and just recently some interesting news have been revealed in relation to the anime series. In particular, it was confirmed that over the next month – no specific day has been specified – the anime will be able to use a new ending theme entitled “Central”, news that many have identified as the confirmation that a new narrative arc of the work is now imminent. For the moment, however, confirmations have not yet been released in this sense, so we can not help but wait for further news that will surely arrive in the next few weeks.

