Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations: how did the fans react to the events of the new chapter?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is taking an increasingly interesting turn within the ongoing narrative arc. Ukyo Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto, in fact, have already pressed the accelerator for several months to field an extraordinary battle that could really endanger the lives of the protagonists.
To prevent Isshiki from capturing Kawaki again, Sasuke e Naruto they joined the battle to get the Ohtsutsuki away from Konoha and his second target, namely to feed Boruto to the Ten-Tails to evolve it into the Divine Tree. However, despite the fact that the Hokage and the Uchiha are the two strongest ninja on the opposite side, both do not seem to be powerful enough to defeat the opponent, a situation that forced Naruto to make a drastic decision.
Aware of the risks, Kurama has thus revealed to his protégé an ace up his sleeve, a new transformation that brings with it a great sacrifice: the life of Naruto. With chapter 51, therefore, a huge death flag went up on the Hokage that now he could really risk losing his skin against the battle. While it’s unclear whether such a thing could actually happen or not, fans have reacted in a variety of ways to the smashing cliffhanger. At the bottom of the news you can take a look at some of the reactions of the community.
In your opinion, however, how will the battle end? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.
