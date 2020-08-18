Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations: chapter 49 prepares for the debut with the color page

Share it:

Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations has brought into play a number of obstacles that seem insurmountable for our protagonists, especially now that Isshiki is at the height of his power. The new chapter is about to face an unparalleled threat, a danger that among other things has been honored by a splendid color cover.

On closer inspection, the situation appears very desperate, as on paper neither Sasuke nor Naruto really have a hope against the fearsome opponent. The duo made up of Ukyo Kodachi is Mikio Ikemoto have woven a complex plot that, chapter after chapter, is enriching itself with pleasant revelations, on all the mysteries inherent to Kashin Koji and the real intentions of Amado.

Anyway, with the teleportation of Isshiki directly near Konoha the battle is imminent and we can only expect the start of the clash starting from the last tables of chapter 49. Waiting for the official release of the number, scheduled for launch on August 21, we take the opportunity to cheer you up with a first leak from V-Jump magazine in regards to the cover of the magazine, dedicated with great fanfare to Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations.

And you, however, what expectations do you have for this new episode of the manga, are you curious to find out the continuation of the story? Keep following us so as not to miss the first news from chapter 49 coming from the next few days.