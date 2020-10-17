Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations 51: first spoilers, does the title herald a sacrifice?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is facing a very difficult period in terms of sales, despite the duo of authors composed of Ikemoto and Kodachi are pressing on the accelerator of the last narrative arc. The situation appears extremely delicate and the outcome of the battle uncertain, will a sacrifice be necessary?

Isshiki is putting both Sasuke and Naruto in trouble, the only two theoretically capable of stop the mighty villain of the Ohtsutsuki clan from replanting karma on Kawaki again. Already on the occasion of chapter 48, the manga has opened the doors to a death flag for Sasuke who could really sacrifice himself for the success of the mission.

While it seems unlikely that he will die, it is true that such a decision would shatter fan expectations and ultimately result in a very brave move. In support of this hypothesis, the very first spoilers of chapter 51 of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, or the color cover of the new release and the title of the episode. If the table shows dad and son together, Naruto and Boruto, the title requires a short and cold “Sacrifice“.

Currently it is still difficult to imagine the contents of the new chapter, but we suggest you continue to follow us so as not to miss the next spoilers coming.