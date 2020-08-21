Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations 49: the resolution of Boruto and his growth as a ninja

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The current saga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has started to push on the development of the characters, not only with regard to the new Team 7 but even with Sasuke himself who has changed a lot compared to past years, starting with his priorities. However, the new chapter has not forgotten the protagonist.

During the last issue, Sasuke Uchiha showed his resolve, that of a responsible man willing to put his own life on the line for the good of the Leaf Village and its inhabitants. Despite the start of the fight against the powerful Isshiki Ohtsutsuki, the latest release of the manga has reserved pleasant moments of dialogue, on all the one between Boruto and his teacher.

The Uchiha, in fact, after having previously teased him due to the uncertainty of the little ninja to sacrifice himself for Konoha, took some time to talk a little more with him before jumping into the fight with the Hokage. Boruto, in fact, proved to be aware that during the fight with Boro it was subdued by Momoshiki’s will, therefore revealed to his mentor that he is more terrified of hurting the people around him rather than dying. Sasuke, on his own, intimates that should he lose control he would have no qualms about killing him, because this is his responsibility as a teacher. With renewed confidence, the young ninja asks him to lend him Naruto’s old brow cover one last time and take to the battlefield together.

And you, instead, what do you think of the development of Boruto in the last chapter? Let us know with a comment below.