Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: will the anime soon reach the manga?

The animated adaptations of paper works that go hand in hand with the serialization of the manga force most of the time the studies to create original narrative arches, in order to go as far as possible with the production. Obviously, too Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has repeatedly used filler bets.

Just like for its predecessor, Naruto Shippuden, Studio Pierrot has repeatedly alternated original episodes with the canonical transposition of events, significantly expanding the narrative. But it's not the only company that has used this ploy to continue distributing an anime weekly at the expense of the story, as happened even to ONE PIECE or to all those works with a long serialization.

In the case of Boruto, in particular, the choice to make so many non-canonical sagas has been highly criticized, which have only recently begun to adapt the homonymous manga. Anyway, in the latest issue of the magazine V-Jump, magazine on which the comic is currently serialized, the director of the anime allowed himself to an interview in which he revealed a particularly interesting statement:

"I am convinced that the original work (the manga) will continue to have breathtaking developments. From this moment on, the story will accelerate more and more. The anime will also catch up with it soon: it will continue to constantly focus on some hot developments as well as other interesting ones . Please, keep following us. "

That the time has come for the animated adaptation to speed up the narration to follow the manga hand in hand? And you, instead, what do you think of this statement? Let us know with a comment below, but not before reading this speculation about an alleged impending postponement of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.