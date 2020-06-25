Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: what are the differences between Kashin Koji and Jiraya?

Share it:

Although several theories had already heralded the link between Kashin Koji and Jiraya in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, why Amado decided to build a clone of the iconic ninja is still unknown. What plans does the scientist have in mind for the Toad Hermit?

While K.K. endangers his life to kill Isshiki Otsutsuki, Amado continues to reveal part of the Konoha representatives mysteries related to the Kara Organization. However, the battle between Jigen and the masked man has finally allowed the scientist himself to understand how to kill a member of the Otsutsuki Clan, albeit with a heavy cost. Amado, in fact, did not foresee the victory of Koji, aware of not being able to do much against the full powers of Isshiki awakened. Still, this decision allowed readers to highlight the best differences between the clone and the real Jiraya.

First, the copy of the Toad Hermit is younger than his original body at the time of his death, which is why there are some differences between their faces. The strongest similarities, on the other hand, are found in the techniques, where both are able to use the rasengan with skill and even to evoke giant frogs through the seals. Finally, to put a clear break between the two is the personality, totally different when compared to the funny and perverted legendary ninja. Kashin Koji he is extremely serious, a man aware of the only vocation for which he was called to life: to fulfill his mission.

Well, even if K.K. resembles in all respects the iconic ninja, the two seem light years away from being the same person, an element to which the authors must pay close attention to avoid falling into futile and dangerous trivia. And you, instead, what do you think of their differences? Let us know with a comment below.