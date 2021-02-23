Boruto: Naruto Next Generations welcomes new Rasengan user

The anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has reached a new climax of his Vessel bow when Boruto and Team 7 have successfully defeated Ao in the bow’s first real combat. But before Ao and Naruto’s son could speak any more, Kara’s member, Kashin Koji, appeared in front of them and clearly aimed to kill everyone.

Fans have met the kara member through brutal means so far, so we are already fully aware of the danger it poses. But that wasn’t nearly all of it, as the above suspense also triggered a strange toad-based summoning jutsu like Jiraiya once did.

The Truth News previously reported, that in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations things have gotten even more curious as Kashin Koji battles Konohamaru in the most recent episode of the anime. Now, it is surprisingly revealed that Koji can also use the Rasengan.

Since this technique is exclusive to very few people within the Uzumaki family generally through Jiraiya himself, this raises a lot of questions. What will be your connection to Rasengan? Manga readers will know by now, but anime-only fans are eager for more answers.

The Episode 187 The series begins in suspense and reveals that Kashin Koji indeed was able to summon a giant toad with his jutsu. However, thanks to a quick thought from Ao, Boruto was saved from this attack. Kashin Koji was about to make his move on Boruto and the others, but Konohamaru quickly jumped up to protect them.

Koji, however, was too strong and fast for Konohamaru to have weakened through the fight with Ao. Konohamaru then unleashes a Rasengan, but Koji laughs and surprisingly builds his own. The two collide, and they appear to have the same force, as they cancel each other out and push both of them with the resulting explosion.

