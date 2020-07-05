Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Tsunade has been "weakened" according to fans

Share it:

After the conclusion of Naruto, Shueisha and Studio Pierrot did not stand by and took advantage of the ending of the manga created by Masashi Kishimoto to launch first the film Naruto the Last and then the feature film dedicated to Boruto, which launched the homonymous saga. Given the setting, the old characters have often reappeared.

This is happening in both the manga and the anime, which are showing us where the skill of those ninja who have accompanied us for so many years is. Many Naruto fans complain that in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations there have been various depowerments to those sacred monsters who were once able to launch exaggerated attacks and create destruction everywhere.

But fans of the Instagram page TeamOtakuUK has launched a new doubt: according to the guys who manage the page, Naruto or Sasuke did not undergo a weakening, but Tsunade Senju. The ex Hokage now close to seventy still looks like a girl thanks to her ninja ability to use the chakra to maintain her physical state, yet one thing seems to have changed since Naruto's time.

Let's talk about her bursting breast which has always been a known aspect of her. As can be seen in the collage of photos below, its prosperity was clearly visible in Naruto, while in some images of the episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations seems to have become flat as a board. A similar thing happened to Hinata, albeit to a lesser extent. You can still remember the beauty and breast of Tsunade with Kaho Shibuya's cosplay or with the help of the bursting Mariza Scheid.