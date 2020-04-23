Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, tremble, Jigen comes to life in this amazing cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It was only a matter of time, we knew it well. A matter of time and someone would come forward sooner or later to create and create the main villain of the sequel Naruto. The lack of introduction (for the moment) in the anime is the main reason why there are hardly any cosplay of the character on the net.

However with the introduction of the new narrative arc in the animated series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and the rumor that the organization will be introduced shortly Kara, someone finally decided to make a worthy cosplay of Jigen. A character that from the first appearance in the manga has been able to intrigue fans for its really fantastic and particular aspect. Over time, regular readers of the print version have come to know him, have discovered several things about him and have also had direct demonstration of what he is capable of and the power that hides.

A power indeed amazing, for a character who has the burden of not doing to regret antagonists of the caliber of Orochimaru, Madara, Pain, to name a few. Most likely he will never be able to match the characters mentioned, but it must be said that, from what we have seen, Jigen is a villain very, very Interesting and that, surely, can reserve nice surprises for all fans.

But now let's go back to the topic of the article, let's go back to cosplay in question that not only provided us with one of the first real versions of the villain, but was created with an accuracy and a mastery to be frightening. As you can see for yourself from the photo at the bottom of the article, the cosplay was made by the make-up artist Lara Weghauer, who rigged his friend to give life to the main villain of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. A Make Up done so well by the crazy final result, with an attention to detail to envy the original design of Ikemoto.

What do you think of this beautiful Jigen cosplay? Let us know below in the comments.

Boruto: how did the fans react to the blockade of the animated series?