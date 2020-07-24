Boruto Naruto Next Generations: the titles of the new episodes prelude to a conflict

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The next episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations they will kick off a new narrative arc, which will explore the vicissitudes of the mysterious organization Kara, a criminal group we know little or nothing about.

Twitter user AyoFamz released the titles of the new episodes, which provide us with some clues about the future vicissitudes of our protagonists:

# 161: "The Castle of Nightmares"

# 162: "Escape from the siege"

# 163: "The pursuers"

The narrative arc of Kara was mentioned already during the saga of the Bandits Mujina, that we remind you to be completely canonical. Boruto's manga has already had the opportunity to deal with the mysterious organization that, without entering the field of spoilers, we consider one of the most successful aspects of the entire work.

One of the anime screenwriters, Honda Masaya, he announced that the next narrative arc will transpose chapters from 16 to 23. What is not clear at the moment is the will of Studio Pierrot in continuing to draw on the original work or return to the production of filler episodes.

What would you prefer between the two possibilities? Would you like to continue seeing the manga material adapted, or would you like new episodes of filler? Tell us yours below.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, does the protagonist's design change in the new saga? A few days ago, Boruto's anime production released a promotional trailer to inaugurate the new saga.