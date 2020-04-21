Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: the origins of the Ohtsutsuki in chapter 45

Share it:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has geared up the gear with the latest issues, offering a series of twists of fine workmanship. However, the manga has no intention of easing the tension, proposing a new chapter to say the least exciting.

The latest issue revealed the defection of Amado, who escaped from the Kara Organization to seek protection in the hands of Konoha, even at the cost of revealing any information in his possession. The new episode, well, opens right from the threat of Amado, willing to kill Shikadai if it is not listened to. Naruto, arrived with Shikamaru on the site, decides to listen to him, aware of the life in the balance of the young ninja.

In the meantime, somewhere, a bored man Code visits what seems to all intents and purposes a Decacoda. At a distance, Code warns Jigen that everything is currently under control, but the latter intends him to pay attention because Konoha is aware of "that place". After that, K.K. joins the leader of the Kara Organization in the private room.

Back at the Leaf Village, Kawaki explains to the audience the fundamental role of Amado within the Kara Organization, a fundamental presence in the research and development division as well as the one who is aware of any information relating to the Clan, which is why man must be ready to die in his act of defection. While Amado is ready to reveal his information to Hogake, Jigen and K.K. begin to discuss the escape of Kawaki which, from the clues unearthed, is anything but an accident.

Amado, therefore, reveals to Naruto and to those present that Jigen was actually a human, who later became an Ohtsutsuki. Indeed, the lthe legendary clan is nothing but an alien race came from another planet to absorb the energy of the Earth. A cruel process consisting of growth of a huge divine tree able to absorb the whole chakra from life forms resulting in the extinction of humanity. At the end of the absorption, a divine fruit grows from the tree full of energy and genetic information with which the Ohtsutsuki become stronger over time.

After that, the traitor turns to Sasuke asking him if he has already found that place, since it can only be reached through space-time ninjutsu, as well as the place where he himself planted the tree. Amado reveals to him that wherever the Ohtsutsuki go, they carry a Decacoda, a particular species with the task of serving as the seed of the divine tree.

Both Naruto and Sasuke realize that behind this parasitic action there is someone other than Jigenor the one who first implanted karma for him. However, before revealing the role of karma, through the glasses he shows those present a projection of a direct: the meeting between K.K. and Jigen. The latter, in fact, found that Amado and K.K. they plot against him and Kawaki's escape was planned by them.

By now discovered, Kashin Koji tries to attack him but the attempt is immediately stopped by Jigen who stabs a copy of the traitor. At this point, at the end of the episode, K.K. reveals that he has no interest in the divine fruit, but that his only purpose is to kill him. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations returns on May 20 with chapter 46.