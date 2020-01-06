Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: the new opening is shown in some preview frames

Share it:

Recently, the production of the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has announced that the series will soon see its first narrative arc based on the manga. Until then, viewers will be entertained with fillers.

But the news does not end there. Last week, to remedy the failure to broadcast the episode, the anime staff provided a small preview on the next opening through some unpublished images.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, the frames are characterized by a very dry and minimalist style and the presence of the protagonist – except in the last – which includes a well-fed group of characters, including Naruto, Hinata, Sakura and Sasuke.

The new opening will be introduced later this month. Meanwhile, the first details are available on the next saga of Boruto, the bow of the bandits Mujina:

"Shinobi who commit serious crimes are sent to Hozuki Castle, an exclusive prison for these people. The castle is located on an island separate from the rest of the world, surrounded by the sea, and the shinobi imprisoned there are seen sealed and unable to perform. techniques. "

To expiate their crimes, they must undertake forced labor. A criminal who claims to be an old member of the Banditi Mujina gang was serving that castle; a request comes from them to the Leaf Village. The content read is' Some of the Mujina Bandits who are imprisoned in the castle are aiming for my life. If you save me, I will give you information about the Bandits. ' Bandits Mujina are a group of thieves who have stolen in many countries throughout their lives.

The whole organization and its boss are a mystery. Since it is a unique opportunity to get information about the Mujina Bandits, the seventh Hokage, Uzumaki Naruto, decides to accept the request. Those who are commissioned to infiltrate Hozuki Castle are his son, Uzumaki Boruto, as well as Sarada and Mitsuki. To protect the customer's life, team 7 heads to Hozuki Castle, a den of rogues. They plan for infiltration. As expected, it is full of criminals: will Boruto and his companions manage to survive? "

The last episode of Boruto has taken up the old promise of the Seventh Hokage. The designer of the paper work, Mikio Ikemoto, spoke about the future of the anime.