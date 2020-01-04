Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: the last episode takes up the old promise of Naruto

Share it:

The character of Naruto has won the hearts of many fans not only for his unshakable attitude and innate talent, but also for his ability to positively influence the people around him – including antagonists. A promise made during the beginning of his adventure was taken up again in the last episode of Boruto.

We refer to Naruto's oath against Neji, during their clash in the narrative arc of the Chunin Exams. In one scene from the most recent episode, Hiashi acknowledges that the Seventh Hogake has drastically changed the fate of the Hyuga Clan, giving it hope of survival.

On the occasion of the first meeting with Hiashi Hyuga, Hinata's father, he strongly believed that there were different categories within his clan – to which all Ninja should have adhered. A prerogative that caused many problems for Neji, who was placed in a division lower than that of Hinata.

Thanks to the current narrative arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, we had the opportunity to see Neji, who died in the Naruto finale. Boruto's anime will soon adapt a manga-related saga, the bow of the Mujina Bandits, announced during the last Shueisha event – the Jump Festa 2020.

During the demonstration, it was also reported that the Arch of the Bandits it will not be the only one related to paper materialtherefore all opera purists will be happy to know that in the coming months we will see a more faithful adaptation.

The manga designer Mikio Ikemoto also spoke about the future of Boruto's anime. Boruto's anime could push closer to the manga than we thought.