Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: the Kara Organization shows itself in first unpublished images

After more than 150 episodes, Studio Pierrot has finally put the Kara saga in the pipeline, one of the most awaited narrative arcs by the community of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. In this regard, some leaks have leaked on the network regarding the first images of the Organization.

On July 19th, barring unforeseen circumstances, it will finally begin the highly anticipated saga with episode 157. In any case, the anime will already return from tomorrow after a long break due to the New Coronavirus, to continue next week with a filler episode entirely dedicated to Chocho. According to the rumors, moreover, Studio Pierrot will entrust some episodes to other companies, a choice that could result in a significant drop in quality.

In the past few hours, the first leaks from the new narrative arc have leaked into the net, in particular in the case of trailer of the Kara saga which should debut following episode 156. In any case, you can have a first look at the members of the Organization among the attachments at the bottom of the news. We take this opportunity to remind you, finally, that among our pages there is already a first clip dedicated to Sai and Sasuke for the saga in the home straight.

And you, instead, what expectations do you have for the arch of Kara? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.