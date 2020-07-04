Entertainment

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: the Kara Organization shows itself in first unpublished images

July 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After more than 150 episodes, Studio Pierrot has finally put the Kara saga in the pipeline, one of the most awaited narrative arcs by the community of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. In this regard, some leaks have leaked on the network regarding the first images of the Organization.

On July 19th, barring unforeseen circumstances, it will finally begin the highly anticipated saga with episode 157. In any case, the anime will already return from tomorrow after a long break due to the New Coronavirus, to continue next week with a filler episode entirely dedicated to Chocho. According to the rumors, moreover, Studio Pierrot will entrust some episodes to other companies, a choice that could result in a significant drop in quality.

In the past few hours, the first leaks from the new narrative arc have leaked into the net, in particular in the case of trailer of the Kara saga which should debut following episode 156. In any case, you can have a first look at the members of the Organization among the attachments at the bottom of the news. We take this opportunity to remind you, finally, that among our pages there is already a first clip dedicated to Sai and Sasuke for the saga in the home straight.

READ:  ONE PIECE, the wait is over according to a rumor: the anime will return shortly

And you, instead, what expectations do you have for the arch of Kara? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.