Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the 159th episode is shown in a rich trailer

The one of Naruto is undoubtedly one of the most famous anime and manga epics ever, a franchise that thanks to the hard work of Masashi Kishimoto he managed to win the interest of a very large audience, first through the print production and then through an animated adaptation.

Although the main work has come to an end long ago, the series has never lost its appeal and, consequently, fans have been able to get in touch with various parallel productions, including spin-offs, video games, films and much more. , all designed to keep busy a community always eager for news that has repeatedly invaded the web with cosplay and themed fanart to showcase its appreciation for the production.

Among the many works, figure in particular Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, a real sequel to the original series that has been able to make people talk a lot about themselves, both for better and for worse. Well, in the last few hours the new trailer – fully viewable news – has been unveiled, dedicated to the 159th episode of the animated adaptation, more precisely the episode entitled Hashirama Cells. The video, which also features English subtitles, showcases some of the characters and events that will be showing up throughout the episode, without forgetting an appearance on the finale that made many users discuss.

Wishing you a good vision, we also remind you that in the last few days the writer of Boruto Naruto Next Generations has shared some new details on the next saga of the anime.