Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Tento tries a desperate move

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations for some months now he has entered the narrative arc of Banditi Mujina. If until a few episodes ago we were still in a filler phase, with original stories prepared for the occasion, this time we are in the midst of the adventures of the manga of the same name written by Ukyo Kodachi and designed by Mikio Ikemoto.

Last episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations saw Tento Madoka, son of the daimyo of the Fire Country Ikkyu Madoka, being kidnapped by Shojoji, leader of the Mujina Bandits. All this was possible thanks to Shojoji's forbidden technique that allowed him to replicate the boy's trusted butler's appearance.

Tento immediately understands what he is likely to face and is also aware of its worth. For this reason, thanks to a shuriken he carried with him, he threatens to commit suicide. In fact, Shojoji had no intention of letting go of the boy alive after getting the ransom from the wealthy feudal family, so Tento aims the weapon at his throat and then is stopped by the enemy.

In episode 150, however, Tento still has a glimmer of hope given by Boruto. The narrative arc of Banditi Mujina will continue in the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations for a few more episodes before moving on to a new phase.