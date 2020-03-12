Entertainment

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Team 7 exhibits a new combined attack

March 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The protagonists of Boruto had a bad time in the last episode of the anime. While trying to get away from Hozuki Castle, Team 7 members were blocked by a particularly skilled bandit Mujina, Tsukiyo, against whom they exhibited a new combined attack.

Tsukiyo immediately forced them to the defensive, using a new variant of the Shadow Jutsu capable of forming different clones of Boruto and his companions, equipped with all their respective abilities. Team 7 seemed to have no hope left to seek victory, but thanks to the help of Kokuri – who identified the weak points of the clones – the group of ninja took advantage of it to hurl one even more powerful version of the Boruto Stream.

Mitsuki started to swirl the wind thanks to her Jutsu, Sarada supported her by using the Sharingan to copy her ability and, after accumulating a considerable mass of air, the two launched Boruto at full speed, who with a blow hit Tsukiyo.

READ:  Lucifer 5 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Images, Cast, News

Despite their success, Team 7 is far from a clear victory against the Mujina Bandits. In the next episodes ours will have to deal with the real leader of the gang, Shojojii, which was immediately put on display by carrying out a heinous murder to say the least, fortunately censored by the staff of the anime.

Boruto's new enemy: Naruto Next Generations showed itself through official images.

When was the last episode of Boruto that adapted a chapter of the manga?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.