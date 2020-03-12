Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Team 7 exhibits a new combined attack

Share it:

The protagonists of Boruto had a bad time in the last episode of the anime. While trying to get away from Hozuki Castle, Team 7 members were blocked by a particularly skilled bandit Mujina, Tsukiyo, against whom they exhibited a new combined attack.

Tsukiyo immediately forced them to the defensive, using a new variant of the Shadow Jutsu capable of forming different clones of Boruto and his companions, equipped with all their respective abilities. Team 7 seemed to have no hope left to seek victory, but thanks to the help of Kokuri – who identified the weak points of the clones – the group of ninja took advantage of it to hurl one even more powerful version of the Boruto Stream.

Mitsuki started to swirl the wind thanks to her Jutsu, Sarada supported her by using the Sharingan to copy her ability and, after accumulating a considerable mass of air, the two launched Boruto at full speed, who with a blow hit Tsukiyo.

Despite their success, Team 7 is far from a clear victory against the Mujina Bandits. In the next episodes ours will have to deal with the real leader of the gang, Shojojii, which was immediately put on display by carrying out a heinous murder to say the least, fortunately censored by the staff of the anime.

Boruto's new enemy: Naruto Next Generations showed itself through official images.

